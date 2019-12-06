Among the many activities available to Marshfield R-1 students are the MHS Speech and Debate Teams. This week we visited with Ashlynn Harrod, a junior at Marshfield High School.
Harrod has been active in the Speech and Debate Teams for two years now. She says that Mr. Greg Holtschneider coaches the Speech teams and Mr. Kevin King coaches the Debate teams. Students do not have to be in a speech or debate class to be able to participate. While some students take the Speech and Debate classes daily, others come after school to practice.
Speech and Debate is first offered in seventh and eighth grades at the junior high. Some of the types of events students prepare are Storytelling, Dramatic Interpretation, and Humorous Interpretation. In these events, there are no costumes or props, but through the speaker’s presentation the audience should be able to imagine what is there. The preparation for competitive events involves much more than just giving speeches or debating. Mr. Holstschneider says it includes acting, performing, comedy, drama, creativity, and additional components.
Ashlynn said that tryouts are not required. Students are allowed to work solo or in duos by choice, and they may choose with whom they work. Ashlynn shared that she particularly likes the Storytelling events. By attempting an event, students can learn what they do well and what is enjoyable to them.
The Speech and Debate season runs from October through April usually, but if students qualify for Nationals the season runs into June. At competitions, the contestant performs in an individual room with a judge and audience. The audience may be students from other schools or may be teammates who come to quietly show support.
Competitions are held locally first. Students doing well at that level progress to districts, followed by the state competition, then nationals. The last 15 years have produced eight state champions, and the Marshfield teams have been doing very well at the national level. Out of 30,000 competitors, they have had students in the top 14 five times in the last seven years!
National tournaments have taken them to Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Dallas, Birmingham, Indianapolis, Wichita, and Salt Lake City. In 2012, Bailey Norton was the national champion in in Humorous Interpretation. She is the only student from Marshfield to qualify for nationals all four years of high school, and a two-time state champion. This past spring, MHS sent four stellar performers who qualified for nationals: Hudson Aikens, Tatum Manary, Tyler Rockwood and Elijah Wolfard.
MHS Speech and Debate members are soon going to begin preparing for the new year of competitions. It will be exciting to see where they will go this year! Hopefully, they will find themselves at nationals in Albuquerque, New Mexico!
