Senior Jake Tillman was named a finalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
He was selected as one of 15,000 national finalists in the program. This distinguished honor is based on his demonstration of highest national academic achievement.
"Counselor Brenda Grass helped Jake with filling out the scholarship," said Strafford High School principal Doug Fields. "Michelle Robnett, a secondary gifted education teacher, guided him through his essays, but the bulk of the work definitely was Jake. He put a lot of time and effort into this."
Over 1.5 million students entered this program by taking the Preliminary SAT (PSAT)/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) and meeting other academic requirements. According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), the National Merit Scholarship program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High School students who meet published program entry and participation requirements enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT at the specified time in the high school program, usually as juniors. Of the 1.6 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index scores qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program. In September, these high scorers are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a commended student or semifinalist.
"We were first notified that Jake was a semifinalist in the program," said Fields. "In February, I found out he received finalist status. Our school district has had finalists over the years, so it is always an exciting opportunity when we hear about a student making a finalist. Overall, we are super proud of Jake."
Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, the NMSC notifies approximately 7,600 finalists that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship awards, including National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.
