EVANSTON, Ill. — Strafford High School student Jacob W. Tillman has been named a National Merit Semifinalist.
Nationally, only about 16,000 students received the semifinalist distinction, and Tillman was the only student to earn this honor in The Marshfield Mail's readership area. About 1.5 million juniors entered the National Merit Scholarship competition by taking the Preliminary SAT test. Those reaching semifinalist stage represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.
State Tech announces honor roll
LINN — Andrew LaFollette of Strafford has been named to the State Technical College of Missouri honor roll.
He achieved this distinction during the 2019 summer semester.
Missouri State list released
SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University has announced its dean’s list for the summer semester of 2019. Summer dean’s list recognition is earned when students take at least six credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Those students included on the dean’s list include, from Rogersville, Haley Jones, Erin Kemp, Abby Pitts, Mariah Polm, Hannah Prock, Makenna Snodgrass, Alexandra Ulhorn and Morgan Wetzel; from Marshfield, Hannah Todd of Seymour, Bryan Jensen and Bailey Totten; and from Seymour, Jessica McCune, Joshua Miller, Gabriayle Stapf, Zachery Stapf, Hannah Todd of Seymour.
MSU congratulates graduates
SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University conferred 597 degrees to students in summer 2019.
Students earned a total of 361 bachelor’s degrees, 222 master’s degrees, 10 doctorate degrees and four specialist degrees.
Those earning degrees from our area include the following:
From Elkland, Andrea Marie Lee, who earned a master of science in mathematics.
From Fordland, Angela D. Amtower, master of science in education, educational administration, and Virginia C. Barton, specialist in education, educational administration.
From Marshfield, Brandon B. Atkinson, master of social work; Shannon Kay Beers, master of arts in history; William Jack Pate, master of science in education, educational administration; Bradley Yarbrough, bachelor of science in education, elementary education.
From Rogersville, Donald R. Hill, bachelor of applied science, technology management; Cody G. Riley, bachelor of science, biology.
From Seymour, Braythan McKenna Helms, bachelor of science, criminology, and Mariah Lynn Polm, bachelor of science, psychology.
Local student an MSU-West Plains ambassador
WEST PLAINS — Brittney Shields of Marshfield has been named a student ambassador for the 2019-20 academic year at Missouri State University — West Plains.
Ambassadors represent the campus to prospective students at community and university events and assist the admissions office with recruitment efforts. To become an ambassador, students must apply through the Missouri State-West Plains Scholarship Handbook and undergo an interview. Ambassadors are selected based on ACT scores, grade point averages, and community involvement and service.
Nianguan graduates from SMSU
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Saidee Hyder of Niangua is among Southeast Missouri State University's summer 2019 graduates.
Hyder graduated with a master of natural science with a major in biology.
Strafford student earns Drury honor
SPRINGFIELD — Kaitriana Powell-Smith of Strafford is one of 17 Judge Warren White Scholars at Drury University.
Judge Warrant White graduated from Drury in 1904 and served as a Greene County circuit court judge for 36 years. The scholarship is awarded to those students who have the highest grade point average after their first year at Drury, and it comes with a $275 scholarship.
Fordland student graduates from Millikin
DECATUR, Ill. — Nathaniel Simpson of Fordland earned a bachelor of science from Millikin University during the University's 115th commencement.
The commencement ceremony was held on May 19 at the Decatur Civic Center in Decatur, Illinois.
Marshfieldian earns degree
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University's summer commencement was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Julius Mershon of Marshfield earned a master of science and master of criminal justice during the ceremony.
Missouri S&T announces honor list ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0. The honorees include the following:
From Fordland, Hunter Wiley, freshman engineering, sophomore.
From Rogersville, Anna Buckthorpe, electrical engineering, senior; Jackson Chandler, aerospace engineering, junior; Darrin Cornelison, computer engineering, senior; Thomas Jorgensen, petroleum engineering, junior; Joseph Leonard, freshman engineering, sophomore; Zach Spragg, aerospace engineering, senior; and Ethan Vinyard, environmental engineering, junior.
From Seymour, Dana Bailey, chemical engineering, senior.
From Strafford, Zachary Hess, biological sciences, senior, and Magdalen Hutton, chemistry, senior.
Marshfield student makes spring 2019 president’s list
Tanner Koenig, Marshfield, was named to the 2019 spring president’s list at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout. The President’s List recognizes those students whose grade point average was 4.00 with 15 or more hours.
College of the Ozarks releases spring 2019 dean’s list
The following students from Webster County made the 2019 dean’s list:
FORDLAND
Jared Cass
MARSHFIELD
Lucas Burchfield
Kassandra Cantrell
ROGERSVILLE
Hunter Ridenour
STRAFFORD
Lindy Fraker
Kaylee Larimer
SEYMOUR
Amber Vlietstra
Marybeth Vliestra
