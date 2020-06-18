Scout Askren
Ian Bareis
Makenzie Bast
Zaine Becker
Andrew Caldwell
Skyler Caudill
Mica Chadwell
Garrett Cobb
Jaden Cook
Makayla Core
Tabitha Crain
Leigh Davis
Payton Dishman
Daniel Donovan
Taylor Dormann
Josiah Downing
Chance Edens
Mason Foley
Miranda German
Hannah Grayson
Kayla Harrison
Tilly Highfill
Darren Holloway
Ashlyn Hudspeth
Deacon Hunter
Isaiah Huston
Emma Johnson
Logan Jones
Nathan Jones
Jared Kinder
Kamyrn Kiser
Anna Kootz
Anthony Kraus
Davealyn Lacavera
Callie Lavoie
Clay Lawson
Kylee Lindenbusch
Nickolas Losh
Sawyer Lumley
Zakary Lutgen
Bryan Madewell
Gabriell Mahon
Christopher Manning
Ruth Martinov
Sofia Martinov
Clara Maughan
Kelsie Mayberry
Kortnie Mayberry
Vincent McGuire
Chase Miles
Kurtis Morris
Riley Muenks
Nicholas Oliver
Logan Owens
Markus Owens
Dakota Powers
Dylan Pulford
Jeffrey Pulliam
Cade Rear
Jacob Schofield
Brooke Scoggins
Megan Spears
Jake Stever
Jacob Stow
Keirstyn Stroud
Caleb Swims
Jacob Taylor
Sarah Tefertiller
Jacob Tillman
Taylor Treat
Kaitlyn Vote
Madalynn Ward
Emma Weaver
Madlyn Wiertzema
Reagan Williams
James Wollweber
Austin Woodring
Brendan Wooliver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.