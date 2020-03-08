The Marshfield High School Speech and Debate team returned as champions, after taking first place in several events at the Big 8 Conference Tournament Feb. 21 and 22.
Held at Logan-Rogersville High School, the event was separated into a tournament for debate and a tournament for individual speech events.
Individuals who earned the championship in the Big 8 Conference in their events included Holly Smith, International Extemporaneous Speaking; Chandler Zimmerman, United States Extemporaneous Speaking; Elijah Wolfard, Dramatic Interpretation; Hudson Aikins and Tyler Rockwood, Duo Interpretation; Krenna Freeman, Prose Reading; Ashlynn Harrod, Storytelling; and Tyler Rockwood and Ashlynn Harrod, Public Forum Debate.
Finalists also included Christopher Housholder, fourth place in International Extemporaneous Speaking; Sophia Edwards, fourth place in United States Extemporaneous Speaking; Ashlynn Harrod, second place in Original Oratory; Tyler Rockwood, fourth place in Humorous Interpretation; Elijah Wolfard and Coltan Arentz, sixth place in Duo Interpretation; Noah Totten, sixth place in Prose Reading; Hudson Aikins, sixth place in Poetry Reading; Holly Smith, fourth place in Storytelling; Kaitlyn Sammons, second place in Radio Speaking; Elijah Wolfard and Hudson Aikins, second place in Public Forum Debate; Jenna Shockley and Holly Smith, third place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate; and Coltan Arentz and Chandler Zimmerman, third place in Policy Debate.
The speech and debate team also took first place overall at the Reeds Spring tournament Jan. 25.
