WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

CONWAY: FFA Christmas Party and Points Auction, 6-9 p.m., agriculture shop 

STRAFFORD: Elementary Honor Choir “Cocoa and Caroling,” 3 p.m., elementary school

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

CONWAY: K-2 Christmas Program, 6-8 p.m., high school gym

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

CONWAY: Third- through fifth-grade Christmas program, 6 p.m., high school gym

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

MARSHFIELD: Third-grade Christmas concert, 1 p.m., elementary school gym

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

CONWAY: Academic Team: Holiday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., high school FEMA cafeteria 

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

CONWAY: FTA: Santa Visits Ezard Elementary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., elementary school 

MARSHFIELD: Second-grade Christmas concert, 1 p.m., elementary school gym

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

CONWAY: Early out, 12:45 p.m. for junior high school/high school; 1 p.m. for elementary school 

MARSHFIELD: Fifth-grade musical, 9:30-10:30 a.m., elementary school gym

MARSHFIELD: North Pole Movie Day, 9 a.m., second grade; noon, third grade

DEC. 23-JAN. 3

CONWAY: Christmas break

FORDLAND: Christmas break 

MARSHFIELD: Christmas break 

NIANGUA: Christmas break 

ROGERSVILLE: Christmas break 

STRAFFORD: Christmas break 

