WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
CONWAY: FFA Christmas Party and Points Auction, 6-9 p.m., agriculture shop
STRAFFORD: Elementary Honor Choir “Cocoa and Caroling,” 3 p.m., elementary school
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
CONWAY: K-2 Christmas Program, 6-8 p.m., high school gym
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
CONWAY: Third- through fifth-grade Christmas program, 6 p.m., high school gym
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
MARSHFIELD: Third-grade Christmas concert, 1 p.m., elementary school gym
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
CONWAY: Academic Team: Holiday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., high school FEMA cafeteria
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
CONWAY: FTA: Santa Visits Ezard Elementary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., elementary school
MARSHFIELD: Second-grade Christmas concert, 1 p.m., elementary school gym
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
CONWAY: Early out, 12:45 p.m. for junior high school/high school; 1 p.m. for elementary school
MARSHFIELD: Fifth-grade musical, 9:30-10:30 a.m., elementary school gym
MARSHFIELD: North Pole Movie Day, 9 a.m., second grade; noon, third grade
DEC. 23-JAN. 3
CONWAY: Christmas break
FORDLAND: Christmas break
MARSHFIELD: Christmas break
NIANGUA: Christmas break
ROGERSVILLE: Christmas break
STRAFFORD: Christmas break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.