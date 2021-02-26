Project Manager Kirsten Whitehead said they have been hard at work for several weeks, meeting with teachers and committees regarding the Marshfield Early Childhood Center.
This is just to determine what the new facility will need for the future. Whitehead presented a snapshot and time as far as where they are in the process. It included a floor plan that Paragon has solidified to a certain extent, but Whitehead said there will be some minor modifications. She pointed out there are many factors that would determine the distance of where Hubble Elementary sits and where the new facility would potentially be situated.
"There are fire separation requirements and that would need a traffic engineer to determine how far back that needs to be, so we can get our proper drive widths, parking widths and all that," she said.
The new facility will include a set of double doors, with a secure vestibule. On the left, there will be the receptionist area and administration area. Once inside that space, it gives access to the director's office and assistant director's office, along with conference rooms and Parents As Teachers lounge.
Whitehead discussed more features of the floor plan with the school board during the meeting.
As for action items, the Marshfield R-I School Board approved an increase to summer school pay.
Assistant superintendent Mike Henry said for the last three years, more has been asked of teachers during summer school, but one thing that hasn't changed is the summer school pay.
Back in 2015, Henry pointed out the $2,650 for the typical 4 week session of summer school broke down to $132.50/day. He recommended the proposed change to $3,000 for a typical 4 week session, which would calculate to $150/day.
The last item on the agenda included approval of the OPAA! 2021-22 Renewal Agreement. Superintendent David Steward said they are currently in year four of their five-year OPAA agreement and they are required annually to adopt a renewal agreement for the term of that contract. Steward explained what was included in the packet for the board was the year five, final year of this agreement and one year proposal, which lines up with what was proposed five-years ago.
