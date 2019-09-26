The Marshfield Board of Education approved changes made by the Missouri School Board Association during a regular meeting Monday, Sept. 16, in the high school library.
MSBA made the following updates to policies, procedures and forms listed below:
BCC, Appointed Board Officials:
MSBA has updated the duties of the board secretary and treasurer to be more reflective of present-day practices.
DC-AP1, Taxing and Borrowing Authority and Limitations
MSBA has moved this procedure, which establishes the rules for post-issue bond compliance, into its core manual. Bond attorneys recommend, and sometimes require, boards to have a written procedure to ensure that bond issue activities are properly monitored.
DFA, Revenues from Investments/Use of Surplus Funds
All public funds must be invested in a manner that is consistent with the Missouri state treasurer’s model investment policy. MSBA consulted with experts on the investment of public funds to create a policy consistent with the model policy and that also provides more flexibility for investing. An optional version of this policy simply obligates the district to follow the treasurer’s model.
DH, Bonded Employees and Officers
This policy changes the requirements for employee bonds to better protect district funds.
DI, Fiscal Accounting and Reporting/Accounting System
This policy was modified to reflect a requirement that school districts post all of their financial information on the district’s website. The deadline for posting such information is Sept. 1.
EBBA, Illness and Injury Response and Prevention
MSBA has modified this section on CPR instruction to better reflect state law.
EBBA-AP1, Illness and Injury Response and Prevention (First Aid Guidelines)
This procedure was modified to add naloxone to the list of emergency medications the district will stock. Naloxone, brand name Narcan, reverses the symptoms of an opioid overdose.
EHBC-AP1, Data Governance and Security (Incident and Data Breach Response Plan)
This procedure was updated to include a requirement regarding data breaches involving student information, which must be reported to parents, DESE and the state auditor. Many districts have previously chosen not to implement this procedure. Please be aware EHBC-AP1 is required by law.
GBCB, Staff Conduct
MSBA modified this policy to be consistent with the requirements of a new policy, GBCBB, required by SB 1007 (2018).
GBCBB, Protected Staff Communications
This new policy is based on the requirement of SB 1007 (2018) and provides protection for employees who engage in “whistleblower” activities.
GCL, Professional Staff Development Opportunities
This policy has been expanded to include new activities available to teachers to continue their professional development, local business externships and dyslexia training.
JGGA, Seclusion, Isolation and Restraint
The annual training requirement has been removed from this policy. MSBA has also created a form, JGGA-AF1, which assists districts in documenting the use of seclusion, isolation and restraint.
JHC, Student Health Services and Requirements
School nurses provided input into the changes to this policy. In addition, the policy now reflects the requirement for schools to share information about influenza and the importance of influenza vaccination.
JHCD, Administration of Medications to Students
MSBA has modified this policy primarily to address medical marijuana (not allowed) and CBD oil
(allowed under certain circumstances).
JHCD-AP1, Administration of Medications to Students
MSBA has modified this procedure for consistency with policy JHCD and the Department of Health and
Senior Services' Medication Manual.
KK, Visitors to District Property/Events
MSBA modified this policy to help ensure that parents and other visitors will not be allowed to disrupt
the educational functions of the school.
