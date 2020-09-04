SPRINGFIELD — Ozarks Technical Community College is accepting enrollment for its free Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes to be held in Marshfield. The classes provide individualized learning programs for adults who want to prepare for the High School Equivalency (HSE) exam or improve their reading, math and writing skills.
To be considered for the AEL program, participants must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in high school. Early enrollment is encouraged due to limited seating. Masks are required of all participants.
Marshfield classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Marshfield Extension Center Library, which is located at 114 E. Commercial, Marshfield. Enrollment occurs the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Call 447-8860 or 859-4642 for more information.
"Our AEL program is a great option for those who are looking to take that first step toward a better life and more rewarding career," said Linda Whipple, college director of AEL. "We’re ready and eager to help these individuals jumpstart their education.”
