When you walk into the classroom, you’ll find students cooking, sewing or learning how to develop building family skills.
That's how things roll for Abby Ingledue, who teaches Niangua R-V’s Family and Consumer Science (FACS) classes, which just started this year.
"I love cooking," said Ingledue. "This is something I enjoy doing, and getting to teach students about it gives me an opportunity to do something I love."
This is her first year teaching on her own, but she has spent time in multiple Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms, both observing teachers and also teaching students herself. According to Ingledue, her classes at Niangua R-V include Introduction to Family and Consumer Sciences, ProStart: Culinary Arts 1 and Discovering Family and Consumer Sciences. In Introduction to Family and Consumer Science, students learn basic skills in child development, clothing and textiles, consumer education, food and nutrition, housing and home furnishings and person and family relations. Attention is also focused toward assisting students to career study and participation in the family and consumer sciences student organization: Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
"I have two Introduction to FACS classes and two junior high classes," said Ingledue. "All of those are mostly like a little bit of everything, such as personal finance, cooking and family development."
Her third-hour class, ProStart: Culinary Arts 1, is focused on ProStart, a program created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. Students learn the management and culinary skills needed for a career in the foodservice industry. Educational Strategies and technology are utilized for classroom instruction. In addition, there is an emphasis on safety and sanitation, communication, management, and customer service.
"Upon completion of the safety and sanitation unit, the culinary lab experience, which includes soups, sauces, fruits, vegetables and grains, will begin," said Ingledue. "There is an opportunity for work experience credit for students who are employed in the foodservice industry. Upon successful completion of the ProStart exams, certification is available for an additional fee."
In Discovering Family and Consumer Sciences, the course is designed to help prepare students for multiple roles as individuals and family members. Emphasis is placed upon values clarification, decision making, consumer skills, personal and family relationships, parenting, nutrition, and health and career exploration.
"I’m interested in the child development and parenting side of things," said Mikayla Young, a student in Ingledue’s class. "I'm excited to work with the babies that actually cry and react when you hold them. My mom babysits and when one of my cousins was having a birthday party. I had a baby cousin there that would not stop crying. Nobody could get him to stop crying, so I took him and played a video on Youtube and then he stopped crying. My mom said I was really good with kids, so that’s kind of what got me interested."
Ingeldue’s fifth-hour course focuses on apparel, textiles and fashion, and as it does so, it develops a more advanced knowledge and application of sewing skills. It is designed for the student interested in a career in fashion apparel, accessory design, costume design, interior design and more.
"This course utilizes more advanced garment construction techniques, basic pattern making/draping and an expansion of applied textiles knowledge," said Ingledue. “Several garments and skills examples will be constructed during the semester. Successful completion of this class provides students with an understanding of textile application and construction with an emphasis on quality. Self-initiative, motivation, time management, planning, independent work, following directions and evaluating are crucial skills in this course which art, communication, mathematics, science and technology are applied."
In addition, students take away valuable skills in building family relationships. Ingledue explained within the first month they talked about conflict resolution, applying interpersonal relationships to it as well.
"We talked about how you communicate with other people and how you handle conflict at home," said Ingledue. "The junior high kids were fun to go over it with because that’s a really popular time for siblings to be fighting, which is normal, but how are you reacting to that whenever it happens and how can you react positively. Those are things we have to deal with. We’re always going to have conflict in our lives."
Ingledue noted the courses are beneficial for students because they can apply them in their own lives, such as budgeting money and cooking.
"I think having a FACS program is so important because students will take away life skills they will use in their everyday lives," said Ingledue. "You're going to work with money. You’re going to learn how to cook and convert math. A lot of my students are realizing how much math is associated with cooking, especially when you do big bulk projects."
