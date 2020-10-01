Students in the Niangua R-V School District will return to their classrooms Tuesday after two weeks of remote virtual learning.
TJ Bransfield, superintendent and principal for grades six through 12, said, "We looked at where the Webster County Health Department was, and our list of possible exposures and quarantines, and felt like we were at a point where we were safe to have everything disinfected and bring the kids back in."
Niangua entered a two-week period of virtual learning due to positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 16.
"We had examined the potential for quarantine and shutdowns early and addressed what our teachers would need in order for learning to continue," Bransfield explained. "We purchased webcams and laptops for all of our teachers so if they did have to deliver all of their lessons virtually, we felt like we were really prepared when the school year started."
The school did not require masks, but recommended them. "I would say 85-90% of our students were wearing them when the year started," Bransfield said. "I don’t think that we did anything wrong."
Back in March, students had three options for the 2020 school year: traditional seated, a two-day school week (Tuesday/Thursday or Wednesday/Friday since Niangua has a four-day school week), and then there was the full virtual option.
"We knew it was going to hit us regardless of what we did. If we were in hazmat suits the whole time, you know at some point we were going to get it, so we prepared for that moment and we've dealt with it pretty well," said Bransfield.
"I think it's just going to be one of those things where it may be stop and go this year. Like I said, we're ready — our teachers are ready and our kids are ready."
Niangua schools began classes early this year, on Aug. 11. They already had a 1:1 ratio for students and laptops. Teachers prepared their students before the year started so that they would know what the plans were for virtual learning.
According to Bransfield, "Some of the best teachers are great collaborators. They want to know what other teachers are doing in this environment, and our teachers are awesome at sharing experiences and problems and solutions, which makes the teaching aspect a lot better."
He said from a learning aspect, the teacher communicating with the parent and the student on a daily basis is the most important thing.
"We've required all kids six through 12 to check in every day at the same hour with their teacher on Google Meets. Parents want that accountability, and in education, routine is huge."
With Niangua being such a rural area, the school purchased Kajeet units from Verizon; these are wireless hotspots for households that didn't have wireless internet access. So far there has only been one family in the district that was so remote the Kajeet would not work.
"We did a survey back in April asking parents what their internet connection looked like. We had a good idea of what the need was."
He continued, "We bought 50 of them before the school year started, and the week before we went into quarantine we gave out our last Kajeet. We had already purchased 100 more, which came in on the 15th, the day we went remote. And we've given out another 50 of those. So we've got 100 families using wireless hotspots."
These devices are able to provide the same wireless access that the school's Wi-fi allows. Bransfield explained that they also have features that administrators can utilize. "We can go on and look to see what kids are trying to access, so we can regulate them even more than what the company does when they send them to us," he said.
During the virtual learning interval, students are using Google Classroom and teachers are using Google Meets to give their instruction. This gives kids the opportunity to go back and rewatch lectures to help with their work.
Bransfield believes these are skills that can be very beneficial for students' futures. "We've been doing things in this process that we probably should have been doing from the very beginning," he said. "It's just the way education is evolving, and you better be ready. We need to be up on technology, and teachers need to be flexible in what they're providing their classrooms."
School secretary and registrar Gina McMahan is pleased with the overall response she's seen in the last few weeks. She said, "Of course there's always that small group that needs extra motivation to learn in general. So, if that's a problem in the classroom, of course that’s something that has to be addressed when in this type of learning environment."
McMahan added that the majority of the students are thriving. "We already did a lot of dual credit classes online in the high school, so I do think our kids are a little better prepared for virtual learning," she said.
She added, "While no one is certain what this school year will bring, it’s neat to know that our school administrators and educators are able to equip students with tools that will help them in life after graduation."
That includes preparation for the next step in their education. “With the experience of virtual learning, when these kids go off to college, there's not going to be as much of a shock factor in adjusting," she said. "They're taking it well so far, and I think they’re going to be a little better prepared."
