Worshipful Brother David Bagdonas of Strafford Lodge 608 in Strafford presented a check to Niangua Elementary School Principal Lori Allen for the school’s Backpack Program in the amount of $5,000 on Aug. 20. This donation was possible because of the Masonic Home of Missouri's Creating-A-Partnership matching funds program. Strafford Lodge 608 donated $2,500 and the Masonic Home of Missouri donated $2,500 for a total donation of $5,000. Mrs Allen, who operates the Niangua R-V School System's Backpack Program, said, “Because of this kind of support, we are able to send food and other care products home with roughly 1,500 students each week. We could not help these students if it weren't for your help in donating to the backpack program.”
