Niangua R-V remembers the veterans Nov 20, 2019 Updated 23 hrs ago

Niangua R-V School District honored its veterans with a special Veterans Day program Wednesday in the high school gym. Junior Mikayla Young read her piece, "Sleeping Soldier," in honor of Lawrence David Ezell. Students rose for the National Anthem as senior Timothy Post, Niangua FFA treasurer presented the flag's colors.
