13-year perfect attendance: Jaycee Callaway

Lebanon Technology and Career Center:

Cheyenne Gesell: Student ambassador in Auto Tech

Kattie Sweazy: Early Childhood Program completion 

A+ students

Jaycee Callaway

Ezra Cook

Dashawna Donaldson

Jaren Hamilton

Timothy Post

Paige Robertson

Nikki Roseborough

Nathan Smith

Lacey Weaver

Dallas Williams

Jake Williams 

Summa cum laude (grade point average of 3.9 and above)

Jaycee Callaway

Ezra Cook

Paige Robertson

Lacey Weaver

Magna cum laude (GPA of 3.7-3.89)

Dashawna Donaldson

Nikki Roseborough

Cum laude (GPA of 3.4-3.69)

Cheyenne Gesell

Zach Hankins

Scholarships

Paige Robertson: Hagan Foundation Scholarship, $48,000 over four years; University of Missouri at Kansas City’s Provost’s Award, $10,000 over four years; StuCo, $150. 

Jake Williams: MFA Foundation Scholarship, $1,000. 

Nikki Roseborough: Arvest Bank Scholarship, $500. 

Dashawna Donaldson: StuCo, $250. 

Lacey Weaver: StuCo, $100; OTC Leadership Scholarship, $3,000 over two years. 

Jaycee Callaway: OTC Leadership Scholarship, $3,000 over two years. 

Joanna Newmann: FBLA Scholarship, $250.

