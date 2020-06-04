13-year perfect attendance: Jaycee Callaway
Lebanon Technology and Career Center:
Cheyenne Gesell: Student ambassador in Auto Tech
Kattie Sweazy: Early Childhood Program completion
A+ students
Jaycee Callaway
Ezra Cook
Dashawna Donaldson
Jaren Hamilton
Timothy Post
Paige Robertson
Nikki Roseborough
Nathan Smith
Lacey Weaver
Dallas Williams
Jake Williams
Summa cum laude (grade point average of 3.9 and above)
Jaycee Callaway
Ezra Cook
Paige Robertson
Lacey Weaver
Magna cum laude (GPA of 3.7-3.89)
Dashawna Donaldson
Nikki Roseborough
Cum laude (GPA of 3.4-3.69)
Cheyenne Gesell
Zach Hankins
Scholarships
Paige Robertson: Hagan Foundation Scholarship, $48,000 over four years; University of Missouri at Kansas City’s Provost’s Award, $10,000 over four years; StuCo, $150.
Jake Williams: MFA Foundation Scholarship, $1,000.
Nikki Roseborough: Arvest Bank Scholarship, $500.
Dashawna Donaldson: StuCo, $250.
Lacey Weaver: StuCo, $100; OTC Leadership Scholarship, $3,000 over two years.
Jaycee Callaway: OTC Leadership Scholarship, $3,000 over two years.
Joanna Newmann: FBLA Scholarship, $250.
