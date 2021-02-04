This summer, the Fordland School District will start the renovation and construction process of Phase 1 of the Operation Eagle Pride Bond and Levy.
Projects include the Elementary Learning Center Renovation, the elementary classroom addition, agriculture barn and corral, the high school science renovation, middle/high school weight room renovation, softball and baseball field renovations and expansion.
"We are taking three rooms and making it into one large learning center area," said superintendent Chris Ford. "This area will continue to function as our library space, but also allow for our STEM education program and an extra space for teaching and learning."
With the addition of a classroom at Fordland Elementary, Ford said when they have a more flexible space for students, it will have unlimited opportunities for the teaching and learning process to occur. "We are just trying to be forward thinking and open up learning spaces," he said. "The district will also be bidding out to add an additional classroom for future use."
In the Fordland High School science room, water and gas lines will be added to the other science classroom, which used to be the library. Currently, only one of the science rooms at the high school is a fully functioning lab.
"We also be upgrading the HVAC systems and modernizing and expanding the rooms for a better teaching space," said Ford.
The current weight room at the high school is only 400 square feet. Since it will be adding a new activity center, the stage area in the current gym will be converted to a 1800 square foot weight room/physical education space.
"This will allow us to add more students and expand the weights and conditioning classes," said Ford. "With the softball and baseball fields, the score boards and dugouts will be updated and the backstops replaced. This is still in the design phase."
The Fordland Agriculture Barn and Corral is directly related to the Fordland agriculture and FFA program. The new facility will allow the school district to have animals on school property.
"This will give our students hands on experience in the field of agriculture education," said Ford.
