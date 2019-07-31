Veronica Buttram of Fordland High School and Taylor Kochs and Rachael Deckard, both of Niangua High School, were among the 103 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program.
The conference was held July 17-19 in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Webster Electric Cooperative, Marshfield.
Each year in July, an action-filled three days provides high school students opportunities to learn firsthand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business and being a leader.
The program included nationally known speakers and time at the Missouri State Capitol learning how a bill goes through the process to become a law.
To learn more about electric cooperatives, the group was divided up into teams that competed in various events, such as the “build a cooperative” game.
Another highlight was hearing from the Rachel's Challenge Organization. Rachel’s family and friends speak to youth around the world about Rachel’s legacy of being a positive role model to everyone she met in life.
Students also toured the Winston Churchill Museum in Fulton and saw a live powerline demonstration at Callaway Electric Cooperative.
The CYCLE program is in its 16th year and is a recipient of the National Community Youth Service award for the top youth program among all electric cooperatives in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.