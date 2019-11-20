Students exercised their skills in the areas of journalism, investigation and law during this year’s Constitution Project,
Marshfield High School participated in the Constitution Project, a statewide, interactive competition first launched in 2013.The Constitution Project started with a kickoff event in September at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. During the main part of the competition (which took place in October), students were given a mock crime scene to investigate, report about and eventually try in court. As part of the Constitution Project, participating students were divided into three sub-teams: crime scene investigation (CSI), journalism and trial advocacy.
“I was in the journalism class last year and the students from that class did it and I was kind of interested but didn’t really do anything about it until this year. Then before picking classes for my senior year, Mrs.Plemmons, my former government teacher and current law teacher, stopped me and told me I had to take the class and so I did it without questioning her.”
Swanigan explained the thing that interested her the most was the idea that she would be getting to work with a mentor, Paul Adler in broadcast journalism, which is something she has wanted to do for a few years.
“I also want to work more on the criminal side of things with journalism so it was a good combination for both sides of what I want to do,” said Swanigan.
According to Swanigan, they started preparing about two weeks into the school year, as soon as they were able to.
“It took a lot of time to do the research,” said Swanigan. “ I had class time so for about nine weeks, every week day for an hour at the beginning of every day, plus some weekends I spent preparing with my team and learning new things about journalism.”
When asked about what skills she has learned, Swanigan said, “I have gained a lot of skills but one of the biggest things I learned was how to present myself in front of a camera. What to wear, where to put my hands, how to look off for script but not too far off and many more things that made the final project look really professional and good.”
While the entire team as a whole didn’t make it to state, Swanigan and Holly Smith, who is part of the law team, were deemed part of the All Star Team. They will be going to the state competition in Columbia on Wednesday.
