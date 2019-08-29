John Horton of Webster Lodge 98 in Marshfield presented a check to counselor Julie Manary and a student for the Marshfield School Child Nutrition Program in the amount of $10,000 on Aug. 20. This donation was possible because of the Masonic Home of Missouri's Creating-A-Partnership matching funds program. Webster Lodge 98 donated $5,000 and the Masonic Home of Missouri donated $5,000 toward the cause. Webster Lodge 98 raises these funds by sponsoring a Truck and Tractor Pull on June 1 of each year. The Marshfield school system, community and many businesses in Marshfield help sponsor this event. Webster Lodge 98 is able to help the school because of the awesome support of the businesses and community at large that pay to attend this event. Manary, who operates the Marshfield R-1 School System's Child Nutrition Program, said, "Because of your support, we were able to send food and other care products home with many thousands of students that need our help.”
