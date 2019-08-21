Following a summer in which their student-athletes committed countless mornings, Marshfield High School supporters came out at night to show solidarity for their teams.
Hundreds showed up at R.A. Barr stadium Saturday evening for the first-ever “Meet the Jays” event, one of two being held to amplify recognition, excitement and support for fall athletics. The cheerleading team, Jaywalkers dance team and band all provided entertainment on the field while the kids were able to enjoy themselves with a photo booth and tattoo parlor, and grilling kept appetites of all ages satisfied.
“I can't say enough about the fans and all of the community that came out to support it,” Blue Jays Athletic Director Ronda Hubbard said. “Obviously, we had a tremendous turnout, and it's just a great way to promote involvement with our booster club and take a look at all the seniors and give a little tribute to them as they enter our last year. It was also a great practice run before our first home game. We just had a great time, and I’m super glad our cheer, dance and band were all involved in it, too.”
The boys soccer team was the first of three teams to scrimmage, with players kicking it around for a 12-minute intrasquad scrimmage. They were followed by the cross country squad, who after being introduced made several laps around the track.
A scrimmage of more than a few dozen plays by the football team closed out the night, its significance being the first time Marshfield players got to have a go in full pads.
“We’ve been starving them for contact, so they were ready to go,” Blue Jays football coach Cody Bull said. “It was the first time we’ve done this, and it was good. People get to watch, and it’s a good chance for us to get film on everybody and go a little bit deeper on our critique as we get ready for the season.”
Senior Brennan Espy watched on as Blake Anderson and Bryant Bull took the reps behind center.
“[Brennan]’s got a foot issue right now, so we only had two guys,” Coach Bull said. “Bryant did play a lot, but also Blake right now is like our first guy. Blake took all the varsity reps and Bryant took all the sub-varsity reps, that kind of how we rolled it.”
An indoor version of the event will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. that will showcase the softball, volleyball, girls golf and boys swimming teams.
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
