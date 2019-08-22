When Marshfield senior Addison Crider says she’s never completely let last year’s three-set defeat to Logan-Rogersville go, that seems just fine by head coach Jarod Olson.
It was a 26-win journey ended by a local rival, but a rival that went on to win a state title. The second-year skipper believes the end to the program’s best year in a decade had the kind of tone that indicates the follow-up effort should be just as, if not more, promising.
“It got to the end of last season, and there were a lot of tears and people saying they didn’t want it to end, which, it’s bittersweet, but it feels good when you’ve got kids who want to be out here and compete,” Olson said following the first day of practice. “I thought last year’s team was very successful because we were peaking at the right time, and that’s how I personally define success, when our team is playing its best volleyball at the end of the season. I thought we were peaking at the end then, and we’re very capable of doing that again. That’s what we’re telling them now, to peak [late] and to trust the process.”
There will be holes to fill. Seniors Leiken Barton, Maddie Gardner, Emily Whitehurst and Alexis Moon (Southwest Baptist University) have graduated, and All-State middle Rileigh Mings, a junior in 2018, is no longer with the program. To make sure those absences are felt as little as possible, a summer coupled with conditioning included open gym, team camps and a trip to Illinois State, whose coach, Leah Johnson, is a Marshfield alum.
“She’s an outstanding coach who won the Missouri Valley Conference last year, so I wanted to pick her brain and have her talk to them,” Olson said. “That’s a great resource, and it was a great opportunity for the girls to get away, sleep in a dorm, get that whole experience. All of it gives us a pretty good idea of what our rotation is going to look like, and that’s the big thing — how deep can we go? If someone gets injured in this position, who can step up and fill in? We experienced that a little bit this summer and it worked out pretty well.”
Additionally, Crider said working on setter-hitter connections was a focus, with hitting being the team’s strong suit. “We’ve never been a tall, big, scary team, but we’re really athletic, so we want to make sure that athleticism is really going to show,” she said.
Along with Crider (197 kills in 2018), another All-Big 8 selection in Emily Aldridge (411 assists) returns as a senior. Brianna Utecht will slide over from the right side into the middle, while another junior, Ellie Whitehurst, will be the second setter. Last season’s digs leader, junior Alliyah Joyner, who Olson describes as a “bundle of fast-pitch fiber,” could fill a big role in succeeding Moon as libero if recent injury issues subside.
A senior trifecta of Blayke Taylor, Sydney Cox and Annie Gray will work as defensive specialists.
Once again, the slate of opponents will be more challenging than the year prior, according to Olson.
“We improved our schedule by quite a bit last year, and I believe we’ve done it by that much again this year,” Olson said. “We dropped out of the Stockton Tournament, which has been fun, but we’ve been one of the biggest schools there. Now, we’re in the Hickman Tournament, and we’re playing against teams that are very, very competitive. Seeing Class 4 schools and playing against those bigger schools definitely helps.”
One of those Class 4 opponents, Willard, made the Final Four last year, and the Lady Jays will open at home against them on Sept. 9. Other tournaments will include Camdenton (Sept. 21) and the Lebanon Pinkfest (Oct. 12). Strafford, which won its Class 2 district, will be another big home game on Sept. 16. As for the big date to circle, Marshfield will host Logan-Rogersville on Oct. 3.
All roads could lead to another do-or-die meeting with the Wildcats come playoff time, but until then, Olson says he won’t fret too much over the win-loss record provided that peak happens at the proper point.
“Our motto when we come in the gym is to compete, try to play for excellence, and the wins and losses, that stuff will take care of itself in the end,” Olson said. “If we get frustrated or fall flat on our face in a couple league games, we just learn and move on from it. Last year, we were very blessed in that we didn't have any games where we just fell flat. We beat teams in 50-50 games, we beat teams that on paper we were supposed to beat, and three of our six losses were against state champions.”
Crider says her class is hungry to get over that district hump, whether that’s Logan-Rogersville or another school.
“I think every single person on the team’s goal is to win districts, and I think we’re going to do it,” Crider said.
