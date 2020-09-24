An early childhood center is in Marshfield R-I's long-range plan.
Before they could move forward, assistant superintendent Mike Henry said they needed to get approval to partner with Paragon Architecture on the project. Paragon Architecture proposed a fixed fee for the programming of a new Early Childhood Education Center of $6,500.
The proposal includes providing the school district with a building program, tours of regional early childhood centers under construction and a conceptual floor plan for a new Early Childhood Education Center in the Marshfield School District.
