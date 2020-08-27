To better understand the color-coded level system of the Marshfield R-I reopening plan, here is a detailed breakdown of each level.
LEVEL GREEN
General guidelines and protocols that will be followed in order to take extra precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while having a face-to-face K-12 educational experience.
Staff health
- All staff members will be provided with multiple masks. They are encouraged to wear the district provided mask or wear their own mask.
- Staff members are expected to monitor their health daily prior to beginning their work day, checking for temperature and calling their building administrator for a substitute if COVID-19 symptoms are present.
- Employees will be notified if there has been a possible exposure to COVID-19 at work
- Ensure employees are routinely washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitizing their workspace
- Employees will be reminded to not touch their eyes, nose and mouth
- If an employee becomes sick at work, the employee will be sent home and the workspace will be disinfected. The employee may return to work with one of the following: 24 hours fever free without fever-reducing medication, a doctor’s note or after a health unit mandated quarantine
- Promote good hygiene and social distancing practices with all employees
- Students will all be offered a cloth washable mask and encouraged to wear it in a high traffic transitional setting
- Student health
- As a result of DHSS guidance, washable masks will be offered and available to all students
- Students will be encouraged to wear a mask/face covering when social distance cannot be maintained
- If parents prefer for their child to wear a mask at school, they are asked to teach appropriate use prior to the start of school. If mask usage becomes disruptive in the educational environment, the principal may contact parents/guardians
- Student temperatures will be monitored every time a student goes to the nurse’s office. If a student’s temperature is above 100 degrees, the student will be provided a mask and parents called for immediate pick up
- If a student becomes sick at school, the student will be sent home and the workspace will be disinfected. The student may return to school with one of the following: 24 hours fever free without fever-reducing medication, a doctor’s note, or after a health unit mandated quarantine
- Students who exhibit cough, shortness of breath, or multiple of the following symptoms will be sent home: chills, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste/smell, runny nose/congestion
- Staff will be trained on healthy hygiene practices so they can teach students
- Staff will work to promote hand washing is done regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds during the following: after going to the bathroom, after playing outside, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- If soap and water are not available, students/staff will use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Elementary students will continue to have recess, but will be limited on their interactions with students outside of their classrooms
- Staff will continue to teach/train students not to touch their eyes/nose/mouth and to stay out of one another’s personal space
- Students will be reminded to not share utensils, cups, food/drink
- Personal water bottles will be encouraged. Drinking fountains will be limited to water bottle filling stations only
- Building and grounds operations
- Ensure adequate supplies (soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer, tissues) to support healthy hygiene practices throughout all facilities
- Routinely clean/disinfect surfaces and objects that are frequently touched throughout the day, including doorknobs, light switches, sink handles, counter tops, shared tables and lockers
- Use all cleaning supplies according to label directions
- Meal times will be more socially distanced with tables/seating continuing to be disinfected between usage
- Playground equipment will be routinely disinfected
- Increase airflow/ventilation as weather allows
- Post signs encouraging good hygiene practices
- School bus
- Encourage parents to bring/pick up students to/from school
- Before/After School Program will be provided at our three elementaries to give parents an option other than the school bus beginning at 7:00 am and ending at 4:30 pm.
- All drivers/students will be required to wear masks on the school bus
- All students will be in assigned seats in all school buses
- Masks will be required on the school buses for students
- Parents will be asked to check for symptoms before each school day
- All school buses will be disinfected following each route
- Social distancing practices
- Eliminate field trips, assemblies and other large gatherings until further notice
- Modify classes where students are likely to be in very close contact. For example, students in PE may have and additional teacher used to prevent excessive student interactions
- Increase space between desks/workspaces where possible
- Facing students in the same direction in classrooms wherever possible
- During recess, classes will stay together and limit contact/exposure to other students in other classes
- Avoid mixing students in common spaces. Adjust mealtimes to minimize student mixing. Adjust class dismissal times to avoid larger student gatherings. Travel hallways using the right side (similar to vehicle traffic)
- Teachers will continue to teach students about maintaining personal space and effective social distancing practices
- Visitors
- Any necessary outside visitors (contractors/vendors) will be required to wear a mask during their time in the school
- Eliminate non-essential visitors, volunteers, special guest readers, etc.
- Eliminate lunch with parents/guests
- Promote/encourage virtual parent meetings when possible. Parents are expected to drop off their child in the carline. Parents/guardians will not be allowed to walk their child to the classroom/inside the building. Please call ahead if an appointment is necessary.
Attendance
- Attendance will be reviewed to monitor absenteeism patterns in students and staff
- Report symptoms/absenteeism trends to Webster County Health Unit
- Encourage students and staff to stay home when sick, even without documentation from doctors
- Suspend the use of attendance awards and incentives
- Identify critical job functions/positions, and plan for alternative cross-training of staff
- Determine level of absenteeism that will disrupt the continuity of teaching/learning
Virtual option
Marshfield R-I School believes that the most effective way for a child to be educated is in-person and socially active in the way that a typical school is set up. However, our district recognizes that COVID-19 has changed what is best for some students based on health and wellness concerns.
- If a student has a need to attend virtual learning, this will be offered on a limited basis.
- This option will involve an application process or this option will apply if a need arises for a student to be quarantined for a time period
- If a family chooses and is selected for this type of learning, there will be a significant workload and expectations placed on the student and family
- This virtual commitment will be made for a minimum of one semester
Action plan if confirmed case
- Continue to communicate with the Webster County Health Unit on recommendations
- Help identify student/staff exposure in relation to direct contact with others and facility exposure
- Address possible students/adult exclusions using best practices
- Follow Health Unit guidance on recommended quarantine of students/staff based on known exposure to positive COVID 19 case
- Perform targeted cleaning and disinfection of expose/infected area(s)
- Inspect areas to determine readiness for re-entry
- Consult with Health Unit prior to re-entry
- Working together with the Webster County health unit to communicate if there has been a confirmed case in a particular classroom/building
- Monitor exposure, absenteeism, and symptoms within a classroom/building to determine further action
- If a student is quarantined, the student will be allowed (if health allows) to temporarily transition to a virtual platform to keep from falling behind in an academic setting.
- If a staff member is quarantined, the staff member will (if health allows) continue to work with students in their classroom in a virtual setting
LEVEL YELLOW
Additional measures that will be taken if there is an increase in community COVID-19 cases or an isolated student/staff exposure. All “green” precautions will continue to be followed.
Staff health
- Mandatory masks for staff working around students
- Student health
- Mandatory masks for 6-12 students during transition times and other high traffic opportunities
- Masks strongly recommended for K-5 students
- Building and grounds operations
- Isolated deep cleaning of exposure areas
- Action plan if confirmed case
- Direct communication with the Webster County Health Unit of the school related cases
- Communication with staff and families of exposure possibilities
- Transition quarantined students/staff into a temporary virtual setting
LEVEL ORANGE
Additional measures that will be taken if there is a significant increase in community COVID-19 cases or a building/district spike in student/staff exposure. All “green” precautions will continue to be followed.
Staff health
- Mandatory masks for staff
Student health
- Mandatory masks at all times for all students (6-12)
- Masks strongly recommended for K-5 students
Building and grounds operations
- Part-time in-person schedule (Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday). This will be used to reduce class size and student/staff exposure.
- Isolated deep cleaning of exposure areas
- All meals (breakfast/lunch) will be served in the classrooms
- Pick-up meals will be available for students not in school
School bus
- Meal delivery will be available during the district off day
- Buses will be used to pick up scheduled students
Virtual option
- All students would be responsible for both virtual and seated coursework. Example:M/T: Face-to-Face, W/Th/Fri: Virtual — This schedule would include half of the student population with the other half operating on the opposite schedule.
Action plan if confirmed case
- Direct communication with the Webster County Health Unit of the school related cases
- Communication with staff and families of exposure possibilities
- Transition quarantined students/staff (if health allows) into a temporary virtual setting
LEVEL RED
Additional measures that will be taken if there is a state, county, or local board of education decision to close the school district due to unsafe conditions or inability to operate school due to COVID-19.
Staff health
- Mandatory masks for staff in the building
- Staff would be asked to work and continue to teach in a virtual setting
- Student health
- Student check-ins would be made on a weekly basis for academic progress, wellbeing, and mental health
- Building and grounds operations
- The district would not be open to students for academic or extracurricular use
- Isolated deep cleaning of the district and standard cleaning/disinfection on a daily basis
- Pick up meals will be available for students
- School bus
- School buses will be used for meal delivery and schoolwork delivery/pick up for students without internet access
Virtual option
- If the county/state were to issue a mandated closure, the Marshfield R-I School District will implement the AMI-X plan for virtual learning
