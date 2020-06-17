The Marshfield R-I School Board rotated places during the Marshfield Board Education meeting Monday in the high school library.
It wasn't a game of musical chairs, but rather a change of seating for two board members, Amy Wilkerson and Patrick Theobald, who were elected as president and vice president. Joshua Hartman took his spot as a newly elected member on the school board. He, along with Theobald and Wilkerson, were voted into the Marshfield R-I School Board during the June 5 election.
In addition to selecting a president and vice president, Marta Fraker was elected board secretary and Shelley Pursifull was elected as board treasurer.
Following that, Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward recognized outgoing president Joey Pate for his nine years of service on the school board. Theobald, who served as vice president during Pate’s term, spoke positively about Pate and thanked him for his service.
"It has been a good run, Joey. You have been a part of some really good changes in our school district," said Theobald. "I personally have enjoyed the process, and you have made it easier for me, especially over these last two years. Your leadership has been extraordinary. I know our community is proud of what you have done."
Pate expressed his gratitude to the school board, stating, "I think we have a good team in place. I appreciate each and every one of you. It has been a pleasure working with you all."
