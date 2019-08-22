The Marshfield Board of Education had plenty of items on its plate during its meeting on Monday in the high school library.
Marshfield assistant superintendent Mike Henry bid-related items on the agenda needing approval, including trash services, the junior high school gym chairback replacement and Hubble LED lighting.
According to Henry, after last month’s discussion on the trash service bids, he recommended accepting the bid from Republic Services. He explained it will double the number of dumpsters the school has and that a truck will come for pickup three days a week. In the past, the Marshfield R-I school district has jumped back and forth from WCA to EZ Disposal, but Henry said he would like to try Republic Trash Services.
The next bid-related item involved the Hubble Elementary LED lighting. Back when the school board covers its budget talks, it mentioned trying LED lighting in the buildings. Henry said he has been putting bids out for 550 LED lights for Hubble Elementary School, and he asked for a 10-year warranty. He received three bids, and the low bid came from Marshfield Electric, with a bid of $33,275, which includes a 10-year warranty. Henry recommended the board approve the bid from Marshfield Electric.
The last bid-related item needing approval included the Marshfield Junior High School bleacher replacement. Last year, the Marshfield R-I School Board had three bids on the bleachers, but it only received one bid this year, and Henry noted that it was substantially cheaper than anything they received last year. Henry recommended accepting the bid from Mid-State Company regarding the junior high school bleacher replacement.
Other items approved:
• Tax Rate for fiscal year 2019-2020;
• Local Compliance Plan;
• District representative for OACAC Area Board of Directors;
• Paraprofessional substitute pay rate.
