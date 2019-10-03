Marshfield R-1 is proud to be home to a host of talents. We have award-winning teams in FFA, Speech and Debate, sports, math, band and so much more! This week we met with one of the Marshfield High School students about his awards at the MSU Science Fair and where that led him this summer.
Damon Rust, son of Jason and Geneine Rust, is a sophomore this year at MHS. He said that his journey to New York for the International Genius Olympiad really began a little over four years ago. He attended a maker fair in Springfield. A maker fair is an event where inventors from the surrounding area come together to show what they have created and to meet other interested in making things and inspire them.
Rust was fascinated by one booth, run by a boy only a couple of years older than him. It was a booth about 3-D printing, and it launched Rust on a new path. After buying a 3-D printer kit and learning how it works by putting it together, he began teaching himself how to run the printer and 3-D modeling. He found many creators from all over the world online, and he gained much new information from watching do-it-yourself videos. In time, he was able to create a wide variety of items.
At one point, Rust found that he could custom-design with his skills. A past teacher of his was working with her class on a large turtle skeleton but lacked a few toe bones and some toenails. With the mentorship of a fellow in Dubai, Rust was able to model and print the needed bones and nails.
By the time Rust was in eighth grade, he participated in an advanced science class taught by Mr. Aaron Tillman. The first part of the year was spent on standard science curriculum, and the next semester was a long-term science fair project aimed at competing in the MSU Regional Science Fair. Mr. Tillman coached the students not only on science process skills and research papers, but also on public speaking and presentation skills. Rust’s project won first place in engineering and second overall for his age group, and this prize came with a cash award!
This success spurred him on to plan for his ninth-grade year. He bought a newer, better printer kit and put it together. He not only planned to operate an environmentally safe and productive way to grow plants of several varieties, but he decided he could create all the physical tools for the project with his 3-D printer with his coding background! The end result was an aluminum frame with a CNC watering head that traveled across the top of the tank connected by a hose to a water reservoir. The Arduino (brains) would “read” the sensors from each of the plants in the tank and decide if the plant needed water, then deliver the water. Mr. Tillman graciously agreed to sponsor him, even though he was no longer his student. Mr. Tillman guided Rust through the paperwork and assisted with interview practices, while officially shepherding his present eighth-graders.
At this past spring’s MSU fair, students from grades 9-12 were all judged against each other, regardless of the size of their school or their age. In events for things like sports and band, a school only competes against other schools of their own size, but in events like math and science, all students, no matter the size of their school, compete against one another. Also, freshmen would be competing in the same arena as seniors.
As Rust set up his project at the MSU site, he noticed another student across the way with a huge 3-D printer. He went over to meet the fellow and was surprised. It was the same young man whose booth Rust had admired in seventh grade at the maker fair! A friendship grew out of these meetings, and now the two plan to work together on some independent projects.
Rust enjoyed the MSU experience, and even as a ninth-grader came away with multiple awards, one of which was an invitation to the International Genius Olympiad in New York! This summer Rust and his mother drove to Oswego University to attend this competition. It involved 1,650 students from 75 countries in grades 9-12.
One day was for setup, another was for the actual judging and one day was reserved for cultural demonstrations. Rust was impressed at the talent he witnessed from such a varied group of peers. The opportunity to meet so many young scientists, the best of their countries, was priceless.
On the judging day, everyone was nervous. However, on the cultural day the mood lightened and each country got to perform if they wished. Some countries’ young scientists had trained to do complicated dances from their homeland, or to share music by instrument or voice, offer samples of native foods and then hand out tokens brought with them that symbolized their regions.
Rust is looking forward to next year’s science fair, and has already mapped out a plan for this spring’s project. He still has three more years he will be able to participate at MSU, and his idea for 2020 is again one that would aid the environment as well as assist humans. For those who would like to learn more about the project, there are videos available on YouTube if you search Daily3d Printing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.