Lucas Burchfield and Ben Greer are new members of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2024, with the start of classes Aug. 24.
Burchfield is the son of Erin and Carol Burchfield, and Greer is the son of Scot and Diana Greer.
The two are part of an incoming class of 124 accepted (including 100 women and 24 men) from a pool of 1,222 applicants.
The two are lifetime Marshfield residents and met in the same Hubble Elementary kindergarten class in 2003. They have remained friends throughout and have competed in academics, sports and FFA.
When asked why he chose veterinary medicine, Ben replied, "Veterinary medicine is an essential profession that provides a large variety of opportunities and responsibilities, and it provides aid in public safety for our community."
Lucas noted that he has wanted to be a veterinarian since the fourth grade.
Both students went to the College of the Ozarks for four years.
