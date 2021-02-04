Students from Shook Elementary and Marshfield Junior High school showed their problem solving skills at the semiannual Noetic Learning Math Contest this past fall. While the 2020-2021 school year has been a big adjustment for most kids, several Marshfield students were recognized for their success in the competition.
The contest itself consists of 20 problems students must solve within the 45 minute allotted time frame. Results for Marshfield participants arrived with multiple awards.
Top scores were recognized with 'Team Winner' medals. Winners from Shook Elementary included Boyd Messick for 4th grade, a tie between Dylan Sowers and Micah Christian for 5th grade. Out of the junior high, there was a tie between Hayden Hilton and Trenton Rosenthal for top scorer of 6th grade, Veronica Lampley was recognized from 7th grade group and Liam Bergthold for 8th grade.
Along with the medals received for top scorers, three Marshfield students were further recognized for their outstanding achievements. Boyd Messick, Hayden Hilton and Trenton Rosenthal were all listed in the contest’s national honorable mention.
