WEST PLAINS — Alexis D. Hayes, Marshfield, has been awarded the Darr Incentive Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Hayes, a 2019 graduate of Marshfield High School in Marshfield, is a first-year student at Missouri State-West Plains. She plans to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
She is the daughter of Casey Hayes, Cabool, and Dawn Hayes, Marshfield.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.