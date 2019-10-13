ROGERSVILLE — Logan-Rogersville High School will perform the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast” on two consecutive weekends: Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15-16. The times for the performances are 7 p.m. each night, plus 3 p.m. matinees on the Saturdays, Nov. 9 and 16.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 (adults) or $5 (students).
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” features a large, high-energy cast in a performance featuring classic musical favorites such as “Be Our Guest” and “Something There.” Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LaFou and other crowd favorites are featured in this show as performed by students from the Logan-Rogersville district under the direction of Alicia Lyons and Berea Flatness.
For more information, contact Dr. Teresa McKenzie, High School Principal, or Alicia Lyons at 753-2813.
