Five-hundred cookies were baked to perfection for the students of Webster Elementary School Friday as part of the school Christmas party, which was held in the elementary school gym.
During the event, the third-graders watched the movie “The Santa Clause,” starring Tim Allen, while the second-graders watched “The Polar Express.” This is a tradition that was started 13 years ago, according to Chelsea Shoemake, librarian at Webster Elementary School.
“It started with our previous librarian,” said Shoemake. “It’s usually both grades watch ‘The Polar Express,’ and we have all the gym decorated like it's the North Pole. This year, we decided to switch it up and the third grade gets to watch ‘The Santa Clause,’ because we kind of thought it's all about the belief in Santa Claus. Some of them are holding onto it, but others were somewhat curious about it, so we thought we'd put the splash of magic back into it.”
According to Shoemake, Highland Dairy donated 500 cartons of chocolate milk for the students to go with the cookies, which were prepared by the kitchen staff of Webster Elementary School.
"We buy cookies from the cooks every year," said Shoemake. "We use our pencil fund to buy our cookies, and then Highland was nice enough to donate the milk for us this year."
Staff in the special education department and other Webster teachers helped serve milk and cookies on a cart to the students during the event. Shoemake said they started the planning process for the party in October.
“We started getting the plans set out,” said Shoemake. “We use our Leader In Me process. We have action planning steps, so it’s been kind of nice to use this Leader In Me that our teachers and whole student body are going through this process for. Plus, this is just a fun thing we get to do for our students.”
