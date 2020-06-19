Congratulations to the Fordland Class of 2020.
They are (from left, front) Kenzie Branson, Jessica Brown, Joe Hart, Abigayle Southard, Garrett Uchtman, Jacob Hill, Jasmine DeWoody, Abigayle Lawson, Simone Warren, Bailey Holdren and Arial Valeika; (middle) Matthew Heun, Logan Fuchs, Zach Pilkington, Cody Camp, Katlyn Kennedy, Kenzie Medlock, Sarah Helms and Kayleena Lucas; (and back) Austin Womack, Ian Clark-Cook and X’Zavor E. Souder. Not pictured are Zhayne Balfour, Dalton Heard, Zachary Hiserote, Alexandra Holmes, Laura Wiles and Christopher York.
Fordland R-III awards, scholarships and honors
Alexandra Holmes: A+ Scholarship Completer; CBCO Scholarship; John K. Kirk Scholarship; Truman State A+ Recognition Scholarship; Truman State Housing Scholarship
Jacob Hill: A+ Scholarship Completer, FFA Rlb Genetics scholarship; Ronald Reagan Memorial Scholarship; C of O Cost of Education Scholarship
Makenzie Branson: A+ Scholarship Completer; OTC Community Merit Scholarship
Bailey Holdren: A+ Scholarship Completer; Drury Endowed Scholarship; Drury Legacy Scholarship; Drury Founders Scholarship; Drury Dual Credit Scholarship
Matthew Heun: A+ Scholarship Completer, FFA T and E Mineral and Seed scholarship
Abigayle Southard: A+ Scholarship Completer; OTC Chancellors Leadership Scholarship
Arial Valeika: A+ Scholarship Completer; Community Christian 25 Cent Store Scholarship
Simone Warren: A+ Scholarship Completer; Fordland Teachers’ Scholarship; Excellence Scholarship
Jessie Brown: A+ Scholarship Completer
Katlyn Kennedy: A+ Scholarship Completer
Abigayle Lawson: A+ Scholarship Completer
Kayleena Lucas: A+ Scholarship Completer
Zackary Pilkington: A+ Scholarship Completer
Joe Hart: A+ Scholarship Completer
Sarah Helms: A+ Scholarship Completer
