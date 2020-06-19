B3_6-10-20_FordlandGradGroupPhoto.jpg

Congratulations to the Fordland Class of 2020.

They are (from left, front) Kenzie Branson, Jessica Brown, Joe Hart, Abigayle Southard, Garrett Uchtman, Jacob Hill, Jasmine DeWoody, Abigayle Lawson, Simone Warren, Bailey Holdren and Arial Valeika; (middle) Matthew Heun, Logan Fuchs, Zach Pilkington, Cody Camp, Katlyn Kennedy, Kenzie Medlock, Sarah Helms and Kayleena Lucas; (and back) Austin Womack, Ian Clark-Cook and X’Zavor E. Souder. Not pictured are Zhayne Balfour, Dalton Heard, Zachary Hiserote, Alexandra Holmes, Laura Wiles and Christopher York.

Fordland R-III awards, scholarships and honors 

Alexandra Holmes: A+ Scholarship Completer; CBCO Scholarship; John K. Kirk Scholarship; Truman State A+ Recognition Scholarship; Truman State Housing Scholarship

Jacob Hill: A+ Scholarship Completer, FFA Rlb Genetics scholarship; Ronald Reagan Memorial Scholarship; C of O Cost of Education Scholarship

Makenzie Branson: A+ Scholarship Completer; OTC Community Merit Scholarship

Bailey Holdren: A+ Scholarship Completer; Drury Endowed Scholarship; Drury Legacy Scholarship; Drury Founders Scholarship; Drury Dual Credit Scholarship 

Matthew Heun: A+ Scholarship Completer, FFA T and E Mineral and Seed scholarship

Abigayle Southard: A+ Scholarship Completer; OTC Chancellors Leadership Scholarship

Arial Valeika: A+ Scholarship Completer; Community Christian 25 Cent Store Scholarship

Simone Warren: A+ Scholarship Completer; Fordland Teachers’ Scholarship; Excellence Scholarship 

Jessie Brown: A+ Scholarship Completer

Katlyn Kennedy: A+ Scholarship Completer

Abigayle Lawson: A+ Scholarship Completer

Kayleena Lucas: A+ Scholarship Completer

Zackary Pilkington: A+ Scholarship Completer

Joe Hart: A+ Scholarship Completer

Sarah Helms: A+ Scholarship Completer

