Fordland R-3 School District has announced that Melissa Grandel, a high school English Language Arts teacher, has been named a Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 7 in Missouri. Grandel has worked in the Fordland School District for 21 years.
Dr. Chris Ford, Fordland School Superintendent, stated, “Mrs. Grandel is the model teacher for the State of Missouri. Mrs. Grandel’s students are successful because she provides a rigorous, equitable, relationship-minded focus classroom.”
The Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing quality education to their students. Preparing, developing, and supporting effective educators is one of DESE’s primary goals.
Grandel is eligible to compete for Missouri Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. The selection committee, composed of teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders, will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist this fall. The winner and the finalists will be honored at a banquet in October in Jefferson City. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program is conducted with financial support by the Boeing Company and the Monsanto Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.