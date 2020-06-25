This year marks the end for the Fordland Parent Teacher Organization.
The group thrives on parents and teachers to operate it, but volunteer numbers continue to dwindle every year, according to treasurer Cindy Daugherty.
“There’s a lot of work to be done in the organization,” said Daugherty. “Volunteers aren’t coming, and parents aren’t showing any interest in keeping it.”
Currently, there are five members in the Fordland PTO. Daugherty said they need four volunteers to take over the officer positions.
She added the organization isn’t connected to the school district, either.
“People don’t understand that PTO isn’t part of the school,” said Daugherty. “It is completely voluntary, made up of parents and teachers.”
The organization addresses needs in the school district through donations and fundraisers, including its annual carnival event. Proceeds from that event are used to purchase classroom supplies for students and teachers.
“The carnival is our biggest fundraiser,” said Daugherty. “We do it for the students and teachers, but doing something like this takes a lot of people and we can’t accomplish that with just three or four people.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact Daugherty at cindidaugherty@yahoo.com or 838-0977.
