The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $60,000 for youth literacy grants in Missouri.
These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, according to a press release from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Among the Missouri recipients were Fordland R-III School District and Laclede County R-I School District.
"We are grateful for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation providing the funds for our Fordland Elementary Literacy Library," said Chris Ford, superintendent of Fordland R-III. "Our main goal is to cultivate a love for reading in our students. These funds will allow the elementary school to add literature for student use."
The grants awarded to Missouri organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 2,500 students, according to the press release. Statewide grants are part of more than $2.8 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Sept. 5.
"We are thrilled to receive the grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation," said Laclede County R-I superintendent Mark Hedger. "Julie Weller, our junior high ELA teacher, applied for the grant and the set of 22 Chromebooks valued at $2,600 will benefit the learning of our students greatly."
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to further adult, summer, family and youth literacy and education initiatives in the communities that Dollar General calls home. Applications for the 2020 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available on January 2, 2020. For a comprehensive list of grant recipients or for more information, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
