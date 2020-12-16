FFA Fruit Sales

Marshfield FFA wraps up its annual fundraiser by packaging the fruits which were delivered Wednesday, Dec. 2. Despite the hardships COVID-19 has brought, the organization saw record numbers in sales this year with a total of $87,000 in products sold.
"These kids worked so well together getting everything organized and had a great time doing it," said Agriculture Educator, Justin Cron. "Even though there were masks, you could tell they were all smiles underneath."
