Marshfield High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) welcomed eight new officers and three interns into its chapter during the induction ceremony July 2 at the Marshfield High School student parking lot. From left, Megan Welch, Shelby Brinkley, Kinzie Keys and Mackenzie Phillips received the Scott Gullet Smith Community Service Award. Noah Brewer, a graduate of MHS and a two-year recipient of the Scott Gullet Smith Community Service Award, held the perpetual plaque, which features the names of each year’s recipients on it.

The Marshfield High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter hosted its induction ceremony outside on July 2.

The student parking lot behind the high school served as a suitable area for the ceremony, which is usually held in May. This year, eight officers and three interns were inducted into the MHS FCCLA chapter.

"We wanted to maintain social distancing, so we made sure we were six feet apart," said Pat Boshe, one of the advisors for the chapter. "We also had masks on. The families were spaced out, as well."

During the ceremony, the chapter recognized students who received the Scott Gullet Smith Community Service Award. They include first year recipients Mackenzie Phillips (126.42 hours), Shelby Brinkley (115.27 hours), Kinzie Keys (113.62 hours) and second year recipient Megan Welch (166.3 hours). Their names will be added to the perpetual plaque, which features other recipients of the award on it.

