CONWAY — Ezard Elementary School's new principal is familiar face that some in Marshfield may recognize.
Rob Wolff comes to the Conway elementary position with the 25 years of experience under his belt. Prior to this position, he worked at Marshfield R-I Schools and taught fourth grade, second grade and fifth grade.
"During this last quarter of a century, I have had the honor of working with so many wonderful students, parents and great teachers," said Wolff. "Many of those teachers helped give me insights as to what it takes to be an effective principal. I will be forever grateful for my time in Marshfield."
As a building principal, Wolff said his biggest responsibility is to make sure everyone who walks into the building knows that they are important and valued, along with supporting the faculty and staff.
"When parents drop their kids off at school, they should know that all of the adults are here because they love children and will always try to do what's best for kids," said Wolff. “When teachers walk into the building, it is my goal as the principal to make sure they are fully aware of how much they are valued and appreciated. I hope to never forget to tell the teachers how important they are in shaping the lives of the kids in the Conway community. As the building principal, my top priority is to make sure that kids not only receive the best education possible, but they also need to know that we believe in them and love them.”
Wolff added he is thankful that superintendent Mark Hedger and Laclede County R-1 school board gave him the opportunity to lead the Ezard Elementary School.
“I will do my best to inspire and lead by example all who walk through the doors of this great elementary school,” said Wolff.
When he isn’t tackling his principal duties, Wolff enjoys spending time with his family. He also referees for high school and college basketball.
