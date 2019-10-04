Davin and Avery join their grandmother, Diana Emery, for Grandparents Night Thursday, Sept. 26, at Webster Elementary. Grandparents Night was held at Hubble, Webster and Shook Elementary Schools in Marshfield.
Mail photos by Sarah Bicknell
Darlene Onore, right, and Emma Jinks, left, look over the assortment of cookies in the Webster Elementary cafeteria.
Adrianne Twaddle came with her granddaughter, Addison.
