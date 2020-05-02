Local student named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Elleigh Spragg of Rogersville was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Spragg is currently enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the dean's list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.
Welcome Cade Blevins to Culver-Stockton College’s Class of 2024
CANTON — Congratulations to Cade Blevins on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester.
Blevins, from Rogersville, MO, and a senior at Logan Rogersville High School, also was awarded the President's Scholarship, an $11,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
Lauren Enos Inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
SPRINGFIELD — Lauren Enos of Rogersville was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Enos was initiated at Drury University.
Enos is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Boggs earns FCS scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — Daphne Boggs, Marshfield, was a recipient of the FCS Financial Scholarship. FCS recently selected 35 recipients for their Scholarship Program who will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of higher education. Since 2004, more than $670,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.