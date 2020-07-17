MSU presents scholarships to local scholars
SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2020-21 academic year.
These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.
Elkland: Cecily E. Hardie, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Fordland: Rachel Marie Howard, Transfer Academic Scholarship.
Marshfield: Coltan Ray Arentz, Board of Governors Scholarship; Daphne Madelyn Boggs, Board of Governors Scholarship; Allison L. Brinkley, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Lacey Rose Brown, Deans Scholarship; Hannah Gail Galbraith, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Lauren Grace Jackson, Board of Governors Scholarship; Alissa Marie McAnarney, Deans Scholarship; Riley McCracken, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Caitlyn Gabrielle Power, Provost Scholarship; Journey Isabella Smith, Inclusive Excellence Scholarship; Emalee Darlene Spencer, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Chandler Zimmerman, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Rogersville: Skyler Owen Caudill, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Stephen Alexander Terrell, Provost Scholarship; Madison K. Hays, Deans Scholarship; Richard Allen Lewis, Board of Governors Scholarship; Hailey Jayne Maples, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Seymour: Garrett Forrest Little, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Simone Ariana Warren, Inclusive Excellence Scholarship.
Strafford: Jenna Kay Shockley, Board of Governors Scholarship; Presley Madison Floyd, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Cassidy J Goodwin, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Darren John Holloway, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Chase Robert Miles, Deans Scholarship; Anna Christine Shaw, Provost Scholarship; Alyssa R Taylor, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Madylin Grace Wiertzema, Missouri State Promise Scholarship.
Fair Grove: Brooke Elizabeth Heavin, Board of Governors Scholarship; Gwenyth Avery McClain, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Wyatt Dillon Montle, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Brock on UA dean’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Riley Brock, of Strafford was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for spring 2020.
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).
