Van Ness earns degree
JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University has released the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement.
Calen Gale Van Ness of Marshfield earned the degree of Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.
The summer commencement ceremony was conducted Friday, Aug. 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium. The ceremony, the first held outdoors at A-State since 1986, was conducted according to public health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawson graduates with honors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Andrew Keith Lawson of Strafford has earned his Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care from Midwestern State University. He graduated cum laude.
Degrees were conferred in August.
MSU releases dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Webster County honorees include the following:
Elkland: Sara Jenkins
Marshfield: Rhianna Andrews, Taylor Dunn, Sasha Favor, Sherry Hensley, Callie Hill, Chelsie Lawrence and Sierra Mann
Rogersville: Bethany Adams, Hailey Brown, Ryan DeLap, Madison Morton and Jessica Powell
Seymour: Gabrielle Stapf
Strafford: Audra Parscale
Vernon gives back at C-SC
CANTON — Lexie Vernon of Rogersville was among the more than 350 Culver-Stockton students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who spent Saturday, Aug. 22, volunteering for the 11th annual Everyone Doing More event.
In years past, EDM gave students the opportunity to go into the Canton community to perform service projects. This year’s activities were limited to the C-SC campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers designed each activity for students to help other groups and organizations.
Among the activities were painting rocks and writing letters to kindergarten students in the Canton R-V School District, labeling and packaging masks for the Canton R-V School District, filling snack baskets and writing thank-you letters for first responders in Canton and on campus and making dog toys out of T-shirts for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society in Hannibal, among many other acts of care.
Vernon was one of more than 250 freshmen who participated in the event.
