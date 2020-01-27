EDUCATION BRIEFS
Truman State lists released
KIRKSVILLE — Ryan Burch of Rogersville has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Truman State University.
To qualify for the list, an undergraduate must attain a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Additionally, three Rogersville students, Lydia McDonald, Chanz Silkey and Peter Worsham, and a Seymour student, Matthew Hamilton, were named to the fall 2019 vice president for academic affairs’ list.
To qualify for the vice president’s list, an undergraduate must attain a semester GPA of 3.5 or above and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Freeman on dean’s list
OLATHE, Kan. — Bethany Freeman of Marshfield has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at MidAmerica Nazarene University.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade-point average in the range of 3.5 to 3.99 over the course of the semester while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Leininger listed
GREENVILLE, Ill. — Moses Leininger, a senior from Strafford, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Greenville University.
Greenville University is a four-year liberal arts school associated with the Free Methodist Church in Greenville, Illinois.
Mizzou releases fall dean’s list
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri has released its dean’s list for fall 2019.
The following area students were named.
Elkland: Haley E. Gronniger, senior, Arts & Science.
Marshfield: Darrell Leo Bradshaw, freshman, Engineering; Cody Timothy Busch, freshman, Engineering; Mary R. Diekmeier, senior, Human Environment Science; Hayley Nicole Frank, freshman, Arts & Science; Natalie Paige Roberts, senior, Arts & Science; and Tristen J. Rouse, senior, Journalism.
Niangua: Amelia Kelsey McIntosh, junior, Journalism.
Rogersville: Jacob Hunter Addington, senior, Arts & Science; Caleb A. Casanova, freshman, Arts & Science; Beau Daniels Chandler, sophomore, Arts & Science; Keaton Wayne Clark, sophomore, Engineering; Reagan Lea Di Trolio, freshman, Journalism; Alondra Victoria Edwards, freshman, Engineering; Natalie Rose Gatten, senior, Arts & Science; Rachel L. Harter, senior, Arts & Science; Shannon Leigh Henderson, senior, Journalism; James William McGuire, senior; Evan Alexander Richard, sophomore, Arts & Science; Riley J. Shirk, senior, Arts & Science; Tiffany Nicole Ward, freshman, Education; and Fallon Benee Yarnell, freshman, Arts & Science.
Strafford: Claire Catherine Hornibrook, sophomore, Nursing; Cody J. McHardy, freshman, Arts & Science; and Emily G. Shaw, junior, Arts & Science.
State Tech announces kudos
LINN — Two area students have been named to the fall 2019 honor roll at State Technical College of Missouri.
The students are Kevin Throne of Niangua and Andrew LaFollette of Strafford.
Additionally, Tyler Hawkins of Niangua was named to the dean’s list, which means that he earned a grade-point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Jenkins on dean’s list
TOPEKA, Kan. — James Jenkins of Rogersville qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Washburn University.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Rockhurst taps honorees
KANSAS CITY — Will Kerr of Rogersville has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rockhurst University.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
MSSU students on list
JOPLIN — Three students from our area were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Missouri Southern State University.
Earning the distinction were Olivia R. Dill of Elkland and Bethany A. Letsinger and Emily L. Whitehurst of Marshfield.
Honorees earned a grade-point average of 3.75 or above while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Drury announces dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD — Drury University has recognized several area students by naming them to the university’s dean’s list for evening and online students. That distinction is reserved for students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or better while carrying 12 or more hours.
The students are Courtney Mings and Mercedes Valeika of Fordland; Monique Bode, Chris Burton, Stephanie Dodson, Natalie Floyd, Chelsea Huff, Wade Jennings and Chelsea Loveland of Marshfield;
Kalee Hammons and Melanie Skidmore of Niangua; Jeremy Cummings, Marcus Gorman, Andrew Hogan and Jessica Scott of Rogersville; Megan Barnes Sheridan Galloway and Melonie McIntosh of Seymour;
and Shelby Brentlinger, Desiree Donaldson, Angela Edwards, Austin Jackson and Annie LaFollette of Strafford.
Drury day school list released
SPRINGFIELD — Earning a spot on Drury University’s dean’s list is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or greater while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Area students enrolled in day school classes at DU achieved this honor; they include the following:
From Marshfield: Madi Fields, John Gray, Ashlea Harman and Mihael Spangenberg.
From Niangua: Ty Miller.
From Rogersville: Lauren Enos, Lily Gardner, Allie Gipson, Kayley Hernandez, Ben High, Mackenzie Serrano, Kacey Spurlock and Jackson Taylor.
From Seymour: Emily Little.
From Strafford: Wyatt Eubanks, Irelynn Holst, Zoey Mullings, Kaitriana Powell-Smith and Alexis Scott.
Missouri Valley lists honorees
MARSHALL — Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the fall 2019 dean’s list. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher on at least 12 hours.
Two area students were named to the list; they are Mckenzie Coney, senior. majoring in elementary education, and Logan Eden, senior, biology.
Southwest Baptist releases list
BOLIVAR — Southwest Baptist University has released its winter 2019 graduate list.
Receiving degrees from our area were Shelby DeFreece of Elkland, associate of science in nursing; Mallory Acklin of Marshfield, associate of science in nursing; Jenna Parrish of Marshfield, bachelor of science; Sarah Polistico of Marshfield, associate of science in nursing; Abby Replogle of Marshfield, bachelor of science in nursing; Lisa Logan of Rogersville, bachelor of science in nursing; Melissa Knudsen of Seymour, bachelor of science in nursing; and Abigail Crotinger of Strafford, bachelor of science in nursing.
Parrish graduated summa cum laude, with means that she earned a grade-point average of 3.85-4.0. Logan graduated cum laude, with a grade-point average in the 3.500-3.699 range.
SBU names honor roll
BOLIVAR — Southwest Baptist University’s fall 2019 honor roll lists for undergraduates have been released.
To be named to the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 credit hours. Those on the trustees’ list earned a grade-point average of 3.85-4.00; those on the president’s list earned 3.70-3.84; those on the dean’s list earned 3.50-3.69; and those on the honor’s list earned 3.00-3.40.
Honorees included the following:
From Elkland: Tyler Lumley, trustees’ list.
From Marshfield: Nicholas Crockett, Harley Domby, Ashleigh Matney, Sarah Polistico and Tabitha Weber, honor’s list; Mollie Davis, Alexis Moon and Clint Wilson, dean’s list; Christina Foltz, president’s list; and Rebecca Foltz, Jenna Parrish and Emily Wipf, trustees’ list.
From Niangua: Jessica Fidler, trustees’ list
From Rogersville: Kirsten Conley, president’s list, and Lisa Logan, trustees’ list.
From Strafford: Chelsey Towe, trustees’ list.
Cochran honored at Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — McKayla Cochran from Rogersville qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Lawson on Midwestern State list
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Andrew Lawson, a respiratory care major from Strafford, has been named to the dean’s honor roll at Midwestern State University.
To be named to the dean’s honor roll, a student must complete 12 hours in a semester with a grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.74.
CMU releases dean’s list
FAYETTE — Following the end of the 2019 fall semester, Central Methodist University released its dean’s list.
To attain dean’s list honors, students must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 or above.
Area students named to the list include Hunter Bledsoe and Hope Hefley of Rogersville, Trevor Roebke of Strafford and Daniel Yarbrough of Marshfield.
Kendall tapped for list
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Rilee Kendall of Rogersville has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement in the fall 2019 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average while earning at least 12 hours of credit.
Collins serves in Belize
POINT LOOKOUT — Anna Collins, a junior psychology major from Fordland, was one of a group of nine students, faculty and staff from College of the Ozarks who spent eight days helping out rural community members in Belize in November.
The group helped townspeople from the Cayo District in western Belize. They taught students at the Billy White Primary School, led community health and training visits and orchestrated an event to help education.
The group taught and served over 500 students in three rural Cayo district villages and taught Bible lessons to 200 more.
Cunningham a Citizen Scholar
SPRINGFIELD — Cassidy Cunningham of Rogersville was acknowledged as a Missouri State University Citizen Scholar in December.
The MSU Board of Governors acknowledged six students with the Citizen Scholar award, which honors students who exemplify academic success and the university’s public affairs mission.
Cunningham is working on her master of business administration degree. She founded the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement and is co-president of the MBA Association. Her goal is to find a career that enables her to make a difference in the area.
