MSU releases dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
The Spring 2020 list follows:
From Elkland: Kiersten Delly, Lydia McCall, Jessica Robison.
From Fordland: Avery Brooks, Aleshia Claxton, John Scanlan.
From Marshfield: Bailey Adamik, Rhianna Andrews, Callyn Broyles, Karlee Cantrell, Parker Cantrell, Kyndal Davis, Eli DePriest, Taylor Dunn, Wyatt Greer, Nathan Gregoire, Andrew Hamilton, Courtney Harris, Maggie Hutton, Cameron Jakob, Victoria Janacek, Julianne King, Shawn Kochevar, Kilee LaChance, Chelsea Loftus, Alethea Magana, Hailey Mann, Sierra Mann, Lauren Meizler, Michelle Monks, Kegan Moore, Allison Raymond, Whitley Reed, Destinie Rush, Hannah Scarborough, Leighton Shepherd, Madeliene Shepherd, Waverley Thoms, Emma Tibbs, Grace Tibbs, Bailey Totten, Savanna Vance, Katherine Vande Griend, Devin Wolff.
From Niangua: Chelsea McConnell, Ashley Venolia.
From Rogersville: Shelby Bledsoe, Hannah Bolick, Hailey Brown, Shaun Chilton, Jonathan Chole, Natalie Clayton, Brooklynn Cook, Schuyler Crawford, Savannah Davis, Ryan DeLap, Lindsey Dery, Samantha Groshong, Brianna Heatherly, Lauren Hobbins, Katelyn Jones, Erin Kemp, Alexis Leingang, Andrew Mac, Alex Meacham, Jeff Moore, Madison Morton, Jessica Powell, Whitney Reynolds, Dustin Schridde, Mckenzie Smith, Makenna Snodgrass, Sydnie Watts, Natalie White, Samuel Whittington.
From Seymour: McKenzie Cooper, Kelsey Harris, Samantha Kanel, Amber Long, Jessica McCune, Joshua Miller, Brooklynn Renkoski, Aspen Rodrock, William Rodrock, Marisa Ruiz, Megan Schillereff, Gabriayle Stapf, Yasmine Thomas, Hannah Todd.
From Strafford: James Grass, Victoria Haynes, Owen Arnall, Ashton Avers, Claire Berghager, Timothy Bishop
Seth Bossi, Howard Brewer, Taylor Caffey, Jordan Choate, Brianna Conyers, Whitney Crow, Riley Emmons, Leah Finke, Hannah Fox,
Stewart Hopkins, Rachel Johnston, Dailyn Jones, Joshua Luna, Brady Marshall, Hunter Odom, Richard Peterson, Stanley Razumov, Kari Reed, Andrew Stoll, Kyle Tate, Austin Tipton, Kensen White.
Local students earn recognition
FAYETTE — Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 dean’s list.
Trevor Michael Roebke, of Strafford and Hunter Leann Bledsoe and Hope Elizabeth Hefley, both of Rogersville, were among more than 1,000 students at the Fayette campus, online and other locations who met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Kerr earns distinction
Will Kerr of Rogersville is on the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Rockhurst University. The honor is reserved for those with a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
