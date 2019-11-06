Marshfield Junior High has announced its sixth-grade science fair winners. They are as follows: First place, "Are You Faster Than a Sixth Grader?," Chole Bateman, Austin Lowe and Robbie Tindall; second place, "What Liquids Clean Filters?," Samantha Davis, Jordan Jung, Cougar Vannest and Zachary Hayden; and third place, "Bath Bombs," Keely Devoto, Brooklyn Letterman, Jordan Boone and Adelaide Trumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.