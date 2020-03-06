COLUMBIA — USDA officials announced a March 20 application cutoff for Missouri agricultural producers interested in renewing their General 2014-1, 2015-1, 2016-1 and 2016-RCPP Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) contracts.
To be eligible for the renewal opportunity, the existing contract must expire in 2020. General contracts are only allowed one renewal contract.
The CSP program helps agricultural producers maintain and improve their existing conservation systems and adopt additional conservation activities to address priority resources concerns. Participants earn CSP payments for conservation performance - the higher the performance, the higher the payment.
NRCS will mail contract renewal notification letters to all participants whose contracts expire in 2020, which will contain instructions on how to apply for renewal.
For more information about conservation planning and programs to help treat natural resource issues on your land, visit www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov or your local USDA Service Center.
