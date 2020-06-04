Ellie Archer

Donavon Beitler

 Ryder Berger

Kolt Burgess

Noah Calton

Gage Carsten

Emily Carter

Grant Cornelison

Carli Couch

Andrew Dame

Triston Davis  

Caitlin Egan

Michael Evans

Catherine Ferrier

Chase Hale

Kelly Hargis  

Claire Howe

Jozie Jensen

Hunter Lindley

Ethan Little

Simon Livingston

Natalie Mackey

Megan Manley

Carter Marple

Emily Meyer

Bryce Mitchell

Faith Morgan

Abbie Ruble

Matthew Shepard

James Shockley

Sarah Smith

Jarred Spradling

Skyler Storie

Kevin Strong

Tressa Sullivan

Lilly Thurman

Colby Vavruska

Cassie Vestal

Charles Ward

Jada Webster

Jonathan Wilson

