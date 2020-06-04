Valedictorian: Cassie Vestal
Salutatorian: Noah Calton
Top 10:
Ellie Archer
Kolt Burgess
Noah Calton
Ray Couch
Caitlin Egan
Addey Ferrier
Claire Howe
Abbie Ruble
Lilly Thurman
Cassie Vestal
National Honor Society members:
Ellie Archer
Kolt Burgess
Noah Calton
Ray Couch
Addey Ferrier
Claire Howe
Simon Livingston
Megan Manley
Abbie Ruble
Sarah Smith
Lilly Thurman
Cassie Vestal
Total Scholarship Awards
Local scholarships: $33,440
College/university scholarships awarded: $56,750
Combined local and college/university awards: $90,190 for 12 students
A+ Scholarship Program: 23 students; approximate value: $5,320 each, renewable to $122,360
Grand total: $212,550
