Valedictorian: Cassie Vestal

Salutatorian: Noah Calton

Top 10: 

Ellie Archer

Kolt Burgess

Noah Calton

Ray Couch

Caitlin Egan

Addey Ferrier

Claire Howe

Abbie Ruble

Lilly Thurman

Cassie Vestal

National Honor Society members:

Ellie Archer

Kolt Burgess

Noah Calton

Ray Couch

Addey Ferrier

Claire Howe

Simon Livingston

Megan Manley

Abbie Ruble

Sarah Smith

Lilly Thurman

Cassie Vestal

Total Scholarship Awards

Local scholarships: $33,440

College/university scholarships awarded: $56,750

Combined local and college/university awards: $90,190 for 12 students

A+ Scholarship Program: 23 students; approximate value: $5,320 each, renewable to $122,360

Grand total: $212,550

