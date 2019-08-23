Computer programmers earned an average salary of $87,530 in 2017, according to an article from Money US.
Coding jobs also make the big bucks, too, but it’s generally considered a male-dominant field. That’s about to change, as a new chapter is coming to Marshfield High School to lead female students towards the coding field. Known as the Girls Who Code Chapter, its mission is to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.
"I heard about the chapter from Maranda Provance," said David Gray, who serves in the Marshfield High School's Project Lead the Way Computer Science classes. "She asked me if I was interested in doing a chapter for our female students at the high school. I thought it would be a great way to encourage more females to get involved in the coding field."
The chapter provides an opportunity for students and alumni to deepen their computer science skills as well as their confidence.
"There are so many jobs in the field going unfilled, and that number is increasing," said Gray. "My hope is that this chapter will challenge girls to explore the computer science and coding field and that they know that it isn’t just a job for men. This chapter is something to empower girls through coding."
The first meeting is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Computer Lab 101 at Marshfield High School. The chapter will meet every other Wednesday during August through March.
"We are looking forward to bringing this to Marshfield High School," said Gray. "Chelsea Shoemake, the Webster Elementary librarian, and Christine Bommarito, with the Marshfield Athletic Department, will serve as our two curriculum and co-facilitators for the chapter."
