Students earn college credits and receive an official seal on their transcript to be recognized by universities and future employers.
That's some of the perks from getting the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy certificate, according to Jessica Marshall, a Spanish teacher at Marshfield High School.
"It is an award for graduating students who have worked towards attaining proficiency in English and a second language," said Marshall. "It promotes biliteracy skills and sociocultural awareness to prepare students for a lifetime of success in a global society."
Senior Alexis Stevens is in her third year in Spanish with Marshall at Marshfield High School. She is just one of the students interested in achieving a Missouri Seal of Biliteracy certificate this year.
"Mrs. Marshall is one of my favorite teachers and is a great one at that," said Stevens. "She introduced this test to us not too long ago and explained how she would do everything possible to help us prepare and succeed!"
Students receive college credits based on their test scores in both an English and Spanish performance assessment, according to Marshall. They will take the ACTFL Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages (AAPPL) test.
"The higher they score, the more college credits they receive," said Marshall. "They also will receive a corresponding cord to wear at their senior graduation ceremony and be recognized at the senior honors ceremony at Marshfield High School."
Stevens said, "The test is very similar to the ACT and has different sections that we can take one at a time. I really like that idea, rather than taking everything at once. We can also redo certain sections to achieve a higher score."
This is Ragan Winegard's third year in Spanish and she will be taking the AAPPL test for the Missouri Seal. She is also going to Costa Rica with Marshall this summer.
"I'm wanting to take this test because I know that Mrs. Marshall wouldn't have introduced it to us if it didn't benefit us in some way," said Winegard. "I am trying to become fluent in Spanish anyway, so taking this test could get me free college credits and help me to achieve that goal much faster."
Stevens added, "Anything I can do to lower my tuition or to even just get looked at in different ways, I am all for it. Mrs. Marshall has worked so hard to see all of her students achieve high goals and I want this to be another that she can cross off her list. I really appreciate having a teacher that truly cares about her students and genuinely wants us to succeed. You don’t come across those too often!"
Marshall first learned about the passing of the Missouri Seal in the state, after attending a Foreign Language Association of Missouri (FLAM) conference two years ago. Since then, eighty-four schools have taken steps to make the Missouri Seal available to their students, Marshall said.
"It was time Marshfield High School joined the continuously growing list," said Marshall. "My Marshfield Spanish students are top notch and work incredibly hard to achieve proficiency in a second language. I would love nothing more than to see their hard work pay off in the form of assisting them continue their education and journey to bilingualism. The Seal of Biliteracy would not only mean waiving college credits for Marshfield students, but it is also an amazing accomplishment that honors students for actively participating in a global society and economy."
