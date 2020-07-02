Fifty years ago, on June 19, 1970, Tom Rost and Robin Pringle were united in marriage at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and the Rev. Howard Cowan officiating.
The family invites relatives and friends to help them celebrate this milestone Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the couple’s home at 1275 Old Seymour Road, Marshfield. Due to the the current need for social distancing, this will be an outdoor drive-in/drive-thru celebration. Those who feel comfortable doing so are invited to stop in and visit and enjoy individually packaged refreshments. Those who are not comfortable with doing so are welcome to drive by and wave, honk or roll down the window and say hi. The omission of gifts is requested, but cards or notes are greatly appreciated.
